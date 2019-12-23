Polaris Bank says its yuletide season’s “12 DAYS OF HAPPINESS” campaign will excite current and prospective customers with numerous gifts as a show of appreciation for their patronage and loyalty to the Polaris brand.

The Bank’s ongoing yuletide campaign, according to the Head, Strategic Brand Management and Communication, Nduche Ezurike, helps the Bank to strengthen its relationship and create lasting memories with its numerous customers and prospects across the country

In the spirit of the yuletide season, Polaris Bank is rewarding customers and shoppers who use Polaris Bank cards with discounts and gifting members of its social community with movie and concert tickets to enable them attend top A list-rated musical and comedy shows across the country.

The campaign is currently trending on the hashtag: #Polaris12DaysOfHappiness.

To participate in the Polaris yuletide campaign, according to Ezurike: “All that is required of a customer of the Bank or a prospect is to visit any of the Bank’s Facebook and Instagram media handles – @polarisbankltd. Winners will be gifted every day for 12 days during the season.”

Giving more insight into the campaign, he said the campaign is designed to “get our customers to enjoy their holiday sparkle through their affinity with the Polaris brand.

“Our yuletide campaign offers customers several giveaways which include movie and concert tickets, spontaneous gifts for customers who receive international money transfers in the Bank’s branches, as well as discounts from select restaurants and supermarkets when they use Polaris Bank cards.”

On the benefits of the campaign, Ezurike explained that Polaris Bank has chosen to use the opportunity of the yuletide celebrations to excite Nigerians especially customers of the Bank which will also enhance brand affinity with the Polaris community.

According to him: “Through the season of reward and happiness, we will build a sustainable relationship with our customers, especially the millennials who are the emerging leaders and customers of the Bank.”

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, services, and platforms across all the economic sectors of the Nigerian economy.