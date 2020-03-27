Polaris Bank boosts fight against COVID-19 with 400 specialised beds, accessories

Polaris Bank has given a boost to government’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus Disease.

Polaris Bank has acquired 400 specialised hospital beds, complete with mattresses and accessories.

The beds, according to the Bank, will be handed over to the Lagos State Government, being the state most hit by the pandemic, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other State Governments.

The Bank also announced that it would be partnering with the Nigeria Coalition Against COVID-19, Non-Governmental Organisations, Health Institutions and State Governments in stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering additional materials to cover the areas of testing, isolation, treatment and training.

The Managing Director/CEO, Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, who disclosed this in a letter to the customers and stakeholders of the Bank, explained that the Bank, working with relevant partners and government, remains committed to “doing everything possible to keep our environment safe for all”.

Abiru said: “At Polaris Bank, we will continue to devote all necessary resources to contribute to the safety of our esteemed customers and our environment as a whole, while maintaining all of the banking services you need to stay safe.”

The Chief Executive Officer also affirmed his commitment to the total wellbeing of Nigerians and the fight against COVID-19, noting: “As new developments emerge, the Bank would continue to share information about safety of its staff and working environment as well as the efficiency of its operations and service to stakeholders.”

Polaris Bank had in the wake of the outbreak of COVID 19 activated its Business Continuity Plan, which ensures that it can maintain its operations and enable financial transactions, even during critical incidents.

The Bank had suspended all corporate events, travels and outdoor activities as well as enforced social distancing, which ensured that all staff who have just returned from travels outside Nigeria are placed on self-isolation.

Polaris Bank in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Policy has continued to integrate social and environmental issues into its business operations, intervening in the activities of its stakeholders, including staff, customers, government and local communities.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank and a member of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, which seeks to engage the private sector and the global financial sector to help create a financial sector that serves people and planet, while delivering positive impact.