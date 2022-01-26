Poland name new manager for senior football team

Short-lived Genoa coach Andriy Shevchenko won’t be out of work for long, as it’s reported he has been chosen as the new manager of Poland.

Former Milan striker Sheva had taken his first club management job at Genoa by replacing Davide Ballardini in November.

He lasted under two months, given the boot by the Italian side after one victory, three draws and seven defeats between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

However, the 45-year-old is reportedly on the verge of signing on as the new coach of the Poland national team and will have former goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek as his assistant manager.

Shevchenko was the manager of Ukraine from 2016 to 2021, overseeing 25 victories, 13 stalemates and 14 defeats.

He took his nation to the quarter-finals of UEFA EURO 2020 before capitulating 4-0 to England.

Poland need a new coach after another former Serie A boss, Paulo Sousa, quit after just 15 matches and 11 months to take over at Brazilian club Flamengo.