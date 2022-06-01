Pogba to leave Manchester United as free agent

Manchester United has confirmed Paul Pogba will leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Pogba, 29, rejoined United from Juventus in 2016 and made 226 appearances during his second spell at the club. He won the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season back but did not pick up another trophy after that campaign.

The France international struggled with injury all season and did not play for United after the 4-0 defeat by Liverpool on April 19.

Pogba’s return in 2016 saw him rejoin a club that he first played for at the age of 16. He moved to United from Le Havre, working his way up through the academy and making his debut at first-team level in a 3-0 win over Leeds in the League Cup.

However, he moved to Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer. Pogba was a success in Italy, winning four Serie A titles.

His return to United was less successful, but the club paid tribute to him in a fond farewell on their website.

They wrote: “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”