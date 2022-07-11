Pogba re-joins Juventus on free transfer 

Paul Pogba has re-joined Juventus from Manchester United and has left the Red Devils on a free transfer for the second time.

The 29-year-old has moved back to the Old Lady following his release from the Reds last month.

United’s former number six has completed his move to Turin, signing a four-year deal with the Italian giants.

The 2018 World Cup winner left Manchester United for Juventus for the first time in 2012 after he and his late agent Mino Raiola failed to agree new terms with Sir Alex Ferguson.

After four years with the Bianconeri, which saw him win four consecutive Scudettos, five cups, as well as reaching a Champions League final, Pogba re-joined Manchester United for a then world-record £89m under Jose Mourinho.

Under the Portuguese manager, Pogba won the League Cup and Europa League in his first season back at Old Trafford and it was hoped that the Frenchman would become the driving force in guiding United back to challenging for major trophies.

However, instead of the team being built around the talented midfielder, Pogba struggled to produce the consistency he showcased with great regularity in Italy at United.

United fans last memory of the mercurial Frenchman will likely be when he was substituted inside ten minutes of 4-0 mauling to Liverpool at Anfield in April.

Pogba, who initially joined Manchester United from French side Le Harve in 2009, made 233 appearances for the Reds from which he scored 39 goals and laid on 51 assists.

Despite being offered a £290,000-per week deal to remain at Old Trafford, Pogba described the contract offer as ‘nothing’ in his infamous Pogmentary which drew an array of responses from Manchester United fans.

In his first stint at the Allianz Stadium, Pogba scored 34 goals and provided 40 assists from 178 games for Juventus. He’ll wear the number 10 shirt upon his return to Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

With Pogba’s former number six jersey now vacant at the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United fans and Erik ten Hag will be hoping that shirt number is eventually taken by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.