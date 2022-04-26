Pogba leaves Man United WhatsApp group

Paul Pogba has reportedly left Manchester United’s WhatsApp group, as the midfielder prepares to depart Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of June.

Red Devils interim head coach Ralf Rangnick has all but confirmed that the France international will be leaving the club when his contract expires this summer.

Pogba could have played his last game for the club, having picked up a calf injury against Liverpool on April 19, which saw him miss out against Arsenal at the weekend.

According to The Mirror, the 29-year-old has told his Man United teammates that he will be leaving the club when his deal expires at the end of June.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the World Cup winner has left the WhatsApp player group that the squad use to communicate.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain continue to be credited with an interest in the midfielder, while it has been suggested that he is open to remaining in the Premier League.

Manchester City, though, have allegedly already turned down the chance to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer.