Manchester United will head into Sunday’s showdown at Anfield top of the Premier League after Paul Pogba’s volley saw off a stubborn Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Pogba capped another influential performance with the winner as his deflected strike saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finally unlock the Burnley defence on 71 minutes.

VAR dominated the first period, with Luke Shaw fortunate to see yellow and not red for a forceful challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson, before Harry Maguire’s header was ruled out for a foul on Erik Pieters.

Burnley came to life after Pogba’s second league goal of the season, but United saw out the victory which puts them three points clear of champions Liverpool and top of the Premier League at the 17-game mark for the first time since 2012 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

United are now unbeaten in 15 Premier League away games, their last defeat on the road came in January 2020 at Anfield, where they head next on Super Sunday.