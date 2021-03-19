Paul Pogba made an instant impact on his return for Manchester United as a 1-0 victory over AC Milan at San Siro sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils into the Europa League quarte-finals.

United headed into Thursday night’s round-of-16 second leg needing a result after a 1-1 first-leg draw at Old Trafford.

Milan carried a valuable away goal back to Italy after Simon Kjaer’s injury-time header had cancelled out Amad Diallo’s opener in that game, and the delicate balance of the tie was reflected in a cagey opening 45 minutes in Milan.

Milan responded by sending on 39-year-old former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic – just back from injury himself – and he went closest for the Rossoneri.

Dean Henderson will feel he could have done better with Kjaer’s first-leg goal, but made amends with a superb point-blank save to dent Ibrahimovic off a towering header from close range.

United held on to see out the result and secure a spot in the Europa League quarter-final draw, boosting Solskjaer’s hopes of winning his first trophy as Red Devils manager.