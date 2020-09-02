Paul Pogba is making the most of his 14-day stint in self-isolation as the Manchester United star spent some quality time with his son.

The midfielder was forced to quarantine last Thursday after confirming that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

He and several other Premier League stars contracted the virus after enjoying some time off following the conclusion of the latest campaign.

And while the World Cup winning midfielder is set to miss the start of United’s pre-season training, Pogba used the period to spend as much of it with his family.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a heartwarming picture of himself hugging his son while they lounged out in the garden.

Pogba had remained in England during his time off and was pictured enjoying a night out at the swanky Cipriani Restaurant in London with his heavily pregnant wife Maria Zulay Salaues and friends.

Following confirmation that Pogba contracted the virus, United told Sportsmail: “Paul has been replaced in the French squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Everybody at United wishes him a speedy recovery ahead of the new season.”