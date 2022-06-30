Pogačar eyes third title as 2022 Tour de France kicks off

The 2022 Tour de France is on track for its 109th edition, which kicks off on July 1, 2022 in Copenhagen (starting abroad for the 24th time).

The final will end at Champs Élysées in Paris on 24 July with riders covering 3,328km across flat, hilly and mountain stages.

Showmax Pro subscribers across the African continent, excluding those in South Africa, Mauritius and Lesotho, will be able to join the ride live to see who will finish the race in the coveted yellow jersey.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar, winner of both the 2020 and 2021 editions, is the clear favourite to bring home his third title in a row.

The 23-year-old is riding for UAE Team Emirates.

His compatriot Primož Roglič of Team Jumbo Visma has three Tour de France stages to his name and is also among the contenders.

Others include Welshman Geraint Thomas, riding for Ineos Grenadiers, and last year’s runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.

Two South African riders, Lotto-Soudal’s Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux’s Louis Mentjies, will be looking to make their country proud in the French tour.

Other riders to keep an eye out for include Kenyan-born and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who will want to pick up a recent win with his last victory coming in 2017.

He will be racing for Isreal-Premier Tech.

The 109th men’s edition of the Tour de France will be followed by the first ever edition of the Tour de France Femmes, one of women’s cycling’s two grand tours.

This comes after years of campaigning to get an equivalent to the men’s tour, with the action getting underway from July 24 to 31.

What many are calling a race for the history books will begin on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and finish at La Super Planche des Belles-Filles.

The historic race will see riders compete in eight stages and cover 1,029km.

It has been announced that 24 teams are set to go head to head in the eight-day race.

Frenchwoman Aude Biannic is looking to impress at her debut Tour Femmes in her home country with home support.

Boasting Annemiek van Vleuten on their roster, Movistar are setting out to achieve overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes – a race that holds extra significance for teammate Breton Biannic, who will be challenging at home.

Elisa Longo Borghini is fresh off a 34km win at Paris-Roubaix and the Italian will now be 100 per cent focused on paddling to victory at Tour Femmes.

