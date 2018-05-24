Pochettino extends Spurs deal till 2023 

The former Espanyol and Southampton boss has agreed terms on a five-year contract to see in a new era for the Lilywhites, as they prepare for life at their revamped White Hart Lane home.

Mauricio Pochettino has put an end to speculation over his future by penning a new long-term deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino suggested after the final game of the season that he would consider walking away from Spurs if they failed to match his ambition, hinting that more financial backing was required if he was to be persuaded to stay on.

Following successful talks with chairman Daniel Levy this week, Tottenham have announced that terms have been agreed on a deal that will run through until the summer of 2023.

First team coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez have also been tied down to long-term contracts.

Pochettino told the club’s official website: “I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium.