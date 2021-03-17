The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices on Wednesday hailed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for signing into law the anti-cultism bill in the state.

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu on Monday signed the bill for: “The Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021,” into Law at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The new law stipulates a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists and a 15-year jail term for anyone found guilty of abetting cultists and residents who willfully allow their properties to be used as a meeting point of cultists.

CSP Ebere Amaraizu, National Coordinator of POCACOV, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Enugu.

Amaraizu also lauded the bold step taken by the Lagos State House of Assembly members who initiated the bill on anti-cultism.

According to him, this is a right step from a right direction and boost to the ongoing nationwide campaign against cultism, substance abuse and other vices.

He said: “This is very proactive and is in line with the Nigeria Police Force crime management work plan under Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, and as contained in his public safety and security framework for a safe, peaceful and secured community.

“The development is a clear demonstration that time has come for our young ones to ‘say no to cultism’, substance abuse and other vices and be a champion.”

Amaraizu noted that the new development in Lagos State had shown that advocacy, sensitisations and awareness creation by the POCACOV is bearing positive fruits through stakeholders’ participation and involvement.

He said: “Other state governments, states’ houses of assembly and well meaning Nigerians should identify with the ongoing nationwide campaign against cultism, substance abuse and vices to save Nigerian youths from the claws of these negative tendencies.”

POCACOV is a community-driven and oriented programme initiated by Adamu, aimed at sensitising different stakeholders on the dangers of cultism, substance abuse and vices as well as to save Nigerian children/youths from these negativities.