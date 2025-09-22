PMAN, AGN celebrate music legend King Sunny Ade at 79

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria and the Actors Guild of Nigeria have paid glowing tributes to legendary Nigerian musician, Sunday Adegeye, professionally known as King Sunny Adé, as he turns 79.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, leaders of the two associations extolled the virtues of the `juju’ icon and his contribution to African music.

Pretty Okafor, National President of PMAN, described KSA, as king Sunny Ade is fondly called by fans, as a living legend that has used his works to promote peace and unity.

According to Okafor, KSA’s talent and virtues of humility and hard work has continued to inspire generations of artistes across Africa and beyond.

“King Sunny Ade is a legend and he is enjoying his age, living through it in peace and harmony.

“He is quite a humble and quiet person, and I wish him the best of the day and more happy years of celebrations.

“He has continued to use his craft and character to inspire the younger generation of artistes, including me and we still have a lot to learn from him and his work ethic.

“As a former president of PMAN, he has continued to support and motivate us,” he said.

Abubakar Yakubu, National Secretary of AGN, the umbrella body for professional screen actors in the Nigerian film industry, said that KSA stood as beacon of professionalism at its peak.

According to him, the Juju legend is an African music Ambassador whose timeless tunes cut across all generations.

Yakubu said that Sunny Ade trajectory in Nigerian music is that of success story for the younger generations to emulate.

“His voice, body, soul and everything about him is music and he has inspired generations and has given the world a piece of history.

“First, is his humility and then the commitment and dedication to his craft.

“Today, on behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, I want to wish the legendary King Sunny Ade, a happy 79th birthday,” he said.

The AGN scribe urged Nigerian artistes, especially up -and-coming ones, to draw inspirations from the success story of the septuagenarian.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sunday Adegeye, born on September 22, 1946, hails from Ondo State.

He is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, regarded as one of the first African pop musicians to gain international success and has been called one of the most influential musicians of all time.

Among other feats, his acclaimed 1980 album “Syncro System” earned him his first Grammy nomination in the ethnic/traditional folk recording category, making him the first Nigerian Grammy award nominee ever.

He has received numerous awards and in December 2016 he was inducted into Hard Rock Café Hall of Fame and then The Headies Hall of Fame in February 2021.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']