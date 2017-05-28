LATEST NEWS:
09. June 2017 LAGOS STATE28°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 9, 20173min0

Related Articles

FeaturedPolitics

UK election hangs in balance in disastrous night for Prime Minister

Politics

2019: Federal lawmaker applauds Amosun for support for Ogun West

FeaturedPolitics

Restructuring, not priority of Buhari’s Administration – Lai Mohammed

Politics

Obiano setback to Anambra – Hope Democratic Party

Politics

Why there is crisis in Kogi APC – Reconciliation committee

Politics

Udeogaranya wants South-East to produce president in 2019

Politics

What INEC requires for CVR at polling unit level – Chairman

Politics

PM May to seek Queen’s permission to form a government: spokesman

Theresa-May-e1484805791435.jpg
A spokesman from May’s said this after she failed to win an outright majority at a national election

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government at 11:30 GMT on Friday.
A spokesman from May’s said this after she failed to win an outright majority at a national election.
British voters dealt May a devastating blow in a snap election she had called to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, wiping out her parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political turmoil.
With no clear winner emerging from Thursday’s election, a wounded May signaled on Friday that she would fight on.
Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said May should step down and he wanted to form a minority government.
In the aftermath of one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, politicians and commentators called May’s decision to hold the election a colossal mistake and derided her performance on the campaign trail.
She appeared determined to tough it out, however.
“Theresa May has no intention of announcing her resignation later today,” BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg told BBC radio.
With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 318 seats.
Though the biggest single winner, they failed to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority.
Labour had won 261 seats.
With complex talks on Britain’s divorce from the European Union due to start in 10 days, it was unclear who would form the next government and what the direction of Brexit would be.
From the EU’s perspective, the upset meant a possible delay in the start of Brexit talks and an increased risk that negotiations would fail.
“We need a government that can act.
“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said.
The EU’s chief negotiator said the bloc’s stance on Brexit and the timetable for the talks were clear, but the divorce negotiations should only start when Britain is ready.
Michel Barnier said: “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousCorbyn: Labour ready to ‘serve the people’ in minority government

nextAdamawa: Seven children killed, injured by explosives detonated by driver

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Adamawa: Seven children killed, injured by explosives detonated by driver

Pope wades into ethnic crisis in Nigerian Church

UK election hangs in balance in disastrous night for Prime Minister

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.