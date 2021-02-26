Two plumbers, who are employees of a construction company, on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing 60 pieces of water taps worth N660,000.

The defendants: Ikume David, 32, and Michael Anza, 36, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They allegedly stole the taps from their employer.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, said the duo committed the offences between December 24, 2020 and January 22 at 1pm at 8, Lawrence Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ekundayo said they stole 60 pieces of basin mixer taps and flexible connector taps worth N660,000, which belonged to their employer, Levitical Reality and Construction Company.

He noted that stealing from one’s employer contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, A.A. Paul, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each.

Paul adjourned the case until March 31 for mention.