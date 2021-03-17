A Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, FCT, on Wednesday sentenced a 48-year-old plumber, Isiaka Garuba, to two months’ community service for stealing a generator.

Garuba of Sabo Iddo village, Abuja, pleaded guilty to theft of a generator and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering his judgment, the Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, however, sentenced Garuba to two months’ community service.

Ibrahim ordered that the community service should be for three hours daily.

The magistrate gave no option of fine for the sentence.

He also ordered that the punishment must be done under the supervision of a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

The magistrate said the community service must be carried out at any public place in Iddo.

“The community service should be either at Iddo market, police station or the chief’s palace in Iddo,” Ibrahim said.

He said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to anyone planning to engage in such act.

Earlier the prosecutor, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Ademola Ololade of Aco Estate airport road Abuja, reported the matter at Iddo Police Station on March 10.

Tanko said the defendant paid a condolence visit to the complainant’s mother on the demise of her husband and in the process stole their generator worth N80,000.

He said, during police investigation, the generator was recovered where the defendant sold it for N25,000.

Tanko said the offence contravened the provision of Section 287 of the Penal Code.