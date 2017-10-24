Plot to smear image of Edo State Government officials uncovered

A grand plot to unleash a smear campaign on selected top officials of the Edo State Government by members of the opposition party, some disgruntled politicians and their allies in the state has been uncovered.

Investigations revealed that the mischief makers have perfected their plan by cooking up lies against the officials of the Obaseki-led government in a bid to instigate the public against the good works of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The campaign of calumny, which will be broadcast on local and national media stations as well as on social media, a statement by the government said, is a catalogue of falsehood designed to put the state government in bad light and diminish the achievements of the government in all sectors of the state.

When contacted, the Edo State Government, urged the people to ignore the tissue of lies that will be broadcast by these failed politicians and their cohorts.

“This government has nothing to hide. Our processes and procedures are transparent and we are open to constructive criticism by any individual or group,” the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said.

Osagie urged members of the public to come forward with any enquiry as the state government is open, sincere and always ready to engage the public in matters of governance.

“The state government advises the public to discountenance whatever these individuals say about the hardworking public officials and appointees of the state governor,” he added.