Please put me in the on-going All Stars edition of BBNaija, former housemate begs 

Former ‘Level Up’ Big Brother housemate, Hermes Iyele has publicly begged Big Brother to invite him to join the on-going All Stars edition of the show.

Pleading for a chance to be back on the show, Hermes via his Twitter and Instagram page openly pitched to be invited back to the show.

The selected housemates from previous editions of the show are: Mercy, WhiteMoney, Venita, Neo, Ike, Cee-C, Cross, Angel, Alex, Seyi, Kiddwaya, Soma, Pere amongst others, returned to the reality TV show to compete for the grand prize of N120M.

However, Hermes was among those who were not invited back to the show.

The reality star said he wants to show the world how much the show ‘changed his life.’

He said he needed to be in the show and participate with other housemates.

“@BBNaija. call me bro…@coolesttribe. the campaign is still on #gethermesinthehouse, nah unah hand I Dey o. @multichoice_group no wan pick my call,” he said.