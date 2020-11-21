Singer Abolore Adegbola Akande, aka 9ice, has appealed to Nigerians to help him beg his wife, Olasunkanmi, after a video of him caressing a mysterious lady’s breast in what looks like a hotel room became public.

In the video, 9ice could be heard warning other guys to stay away from her.

Also, a naked photo of him in the bathroom was also shared online.

However, the singer has shared a video on his Instagram page this afternoon, appealing to the public to help him beg his wife whom he got married to in January 2020.

According to 9ice, this is his third marriage and he wants it to work.

He said: “I have done something so shameful, something terrible and it is costing me my family and the most important thing to me right now is my family.

“The 9ice that you always see and appreaciate is beacuse I have a backbone, Olasukanmi Akande and because of this terrible thing that I have done, it is costing me a whole lot.

“I apologise for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife.

“She is my backbone.

“I have excelled in so many other things but one thing I have being failing is my marriage but this marriage, I want it to work.

“Please, help me beg my wife.

“Save this marriage for me.”