Senator Ishaku Abbo, on Wednesday amidst tears, offered public apology for assaulting a lady.

Abbo gave the apology during a press conference at the Peoples Democratic Party National Secretariat in Abuja.

Abbo urged the victim, Nigerians, his party, the senate and Nigerian women to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

He said: “It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo profoundly apologise to all Nigerians, the Senate, PDP, my family, friends as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologise to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

“l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past.

“Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.”

Abbo said that his family and religious upbringing did not give approval to such conduct.

He said that as a leader, he sought forgiveness before God and all those who felt offended by his action.

He said: “Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is.

“Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the good people of Adamawa north of my good conduct at all times.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Abbo was captured in a Closed Circuit TV footage assaulting a lady in an adult toy shop.

The video clip which went viral raised public condemnation including from women and the PDP Presidential Candidate who advised him to offer public apology.

Abbo has been summoned by the leadership of the PDP and the Senate, which set up a committee to look into the matter, while the Nigerian police had also invited him for questioning.