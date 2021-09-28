Please find it in your heart to forgive me,  Bobrisky begs actress Tonto Dikeh

Crossdresser, Bobrisky, has tendered a public apology to actress Tonto Dikeh, for calling her out repeatedly on social media recently.

Recall that shortly after Tonto and her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, fell apart and began to drag themselves on social media, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to reveal that Tonto Dikeh asked him to insult Rosy Meurer, her ex-husband’s wife.

According to Bobrisky, he has realised that his actions are wrong and that since he trolled her via social media, he has to also apologise on social media.

His post reads:

”Tonto, I humiliated you here so it is a must I come back here to apologise for calling you out !!! I honestly didn’t know what came over me, but I later realised I was wrong… please find it in your heart to forgive me.

“Yes I might have been there for you as friends, the truth is that you were also there for me at some point in my life.

“Please find it in ur heart to forgive me once more.

“We necessarily shouldn’t be friends no more but let me apologise for calling you out.

“To my fans and to Tonto’s fans I’m sorry.

“I know that many of you are disappointed at me, please forgive me and I promise never to repeat this anymore.

“@iamfaithojo mummy thanks for giving me the best advice God bless you ma, you are truly a mother who doesn’t support evil.”