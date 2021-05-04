The Parents Teachers’ Association in Kaduna State, on Tuesday, pleaded with bandits to spare the lives of the remaining 17 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

This followed the threat by the abductors of the students kidnapped in their school on April 20, 2021, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

At least 23 students, including a staff of the privately-owned university, located along the Kaduna-Abuja highway were abducted from the school on April 20, 2021.

A few days later, five of the students were killed by the bandits.

Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, the National President of the association, Haruna Danjuma, urged the bandits to spare the lives of the innocent students.

Danjuma expressed concern over the tension caused by the threat among the students’ families and other Nigerians across the country.

“We were shocked and unhappy with the bandits’ threat on the radio that all our remaining Greenfield University students will be killed if N100 million and ten motorcycles were not given to them (bandits) today (Tuesday).

“We are simply begging them not to kill any other students in view of the fact that they are innocent.

“The deadline is really worrisome and as parents, we are all concerned and worried over the lives of our students and teachers of the green field university,” he said

According to him, there is a need for the abductors to extend the deadline they gave in order to enable some of the parents to meet up their demands.

Danjuma said it was unfortunate that bandits had come up with new ways of extorting money from school students by evacuating a large number of students to get money

Also, speaking to newsmen, the National President, Foundation for The Protection of Women and Children, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, appealed to the abductors not to kill any student.

“We are begging you not to hurt any students and to please release them. We are also calling on religious leaders to keep praying for the unity of the country,” she said.