The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has called on intending Christian pilgrims from the state not to abscond when they get to the Holy Land of Jerusalem.

While cautioning intending pilgrims not to engage in any negative activities during the pilgrimage on Thursday at the Government House, Minna, Governor Bello urged them to be good Ambassadors of the state and Nigeria at large.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, however assured that the number of sponsored pilgrims by the state will increase in the next pilgrimage.

According to him: “The essence of the pilgrimage is for you Christians to physically and spiritually fortify yourselves as ambassadors of the Lord and not to abscond. I wish you all a fruitful pilgrimage.”

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Pastor Yerima El’Yakim Samaila, promised the Governor that the 171 pilgrims for this year’s exercise will pray for the state, country and leaders.

Furthermore, Samaila said: “Pilgrimage is not for tourism or business but for christians to fulfill God’s injunction, pray for our leaders, state, country and for ourselves.”

The Acting Director, Christian Department, Niger State Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Joanna Pada, thanked the state governor for providing the needed finances, logistics and medical team to ensure a successful pilgrimage.