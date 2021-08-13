Players to watch out for in 2021/22 Football Season on DSTV, GOTV

Football fans on DStv and GOtv get to witness a brand new season of Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, which promises to be worth watching.

The Premier League season is kicking off this Friday, 13th August 2021 as well as the La Liga season, while the Serie A season is scheduled to kick off later on in the month on Saturday, 21st August 2021.

With the start of the new football season, we take a look at the Nigerian players and other players around the world participating in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A games:

Premier League Players: Starting off with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The 21-year-old English international joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the biggest transfer of the European summer thus far. He is expected to add an extra edge to United’s attack and possibly inspire them to a first Premier League since 2012-13.

One of the Premier League signings which may have gone under the radar is Brentford’s acquisition of Nigerian Frank Onyeka. The midfielder joined the Bees from Danish side Midtjylland and is expected to be a hit under the guidance of manager Thomas Frank.

Other African newcomers to the Premier League who deserve a mention are Zambian attacker Patson Daka (signed by Leicester City from RB Salzburg) and Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis (signed by Watford from Club Brugge).

Another signing which could be significant is Wolverhampton Wanderers bringing in Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona. The 21-year-old winger will add a lot to Wolves

La Liga Players: The list of players transferring into La Liga this season is headlined by Sergio Aguero, who ended 10 years at Manchester City by signing for Barcelona as a free agent. The 33-year-old Argentine is no stranger to Spanish football, having scored 74 goals in 175 Liga appearances for Atletico Madrid from 2006 to 2011.

Barcelona club icon Cesar Luis Menotti believes Aguero will fill the boots of Luis Suarez, whose transfer to Atletico a year ago was perhaps the key factor in sending the title to the Rojiblancos. Another major arrival is Austian defender David Alaba, who swapped Bayern Munich for Real Madrid and is looking to make a major impact in the Spanish capital.

The 29-year-old will wear the number four jersey vacated by club legend Sergio Ramos. A less prominent, but nonetheless important signing was Villarreal’s bringing Senegalese attacker Boulaye Dia from Stade Rennais in France.

The 24-year-old will add much needed versatility to the Yellow Submarine’s attack, and he is set to link up well with fellow African star Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria.

Other newcomers in La Liga to keep an eye on include Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais to Barcelona), Youssouf Sabaly (Girondins Bordeaux to Real Betis) and Japanese forward Taichi Hara, who is being tipped to star for Deportivo Alaves.

Serie A Players: Many of the most notable transfers in Serie A ahead of the 2021-22 season feature African players, particularly the arrival of Fode Ballo-Toure at Milan from French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The left-back will face stiff competition for playing time given that Theo Hernandez is ahead of him in the pecking order, but the 24-year-old Senegalese is ready to step up.

Other Africans looking to make a major impact after their transfers include Musa Barrow, who has swapped Atalanta for Bologna and is sure to see regular playing time; Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi (signed by Venezia from Benfica); Joel Obi moving from Verona to Salernitana; and Ivorian Hamed Traore trading Empoli for Sassuolo.

Another key man to watch is Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, who controversially ran down his contract at Milan and signed for cross-town rivals Internazionale. Former Rossoneri manager Fatih Terim believes the 27-year-old will become a beloved player for the Nerazzurri.

