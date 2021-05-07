Henan Songshan Longmen player, Wang Shangyuan, has been banned for three matches after slapping a Shandong Luneng player in a Chinese Super League game.

The 27-year-old midfielder was spotted slapping Shandong Luneng forward, Guo Tianyu, in the face when the latter was arguing with Wang’s teammate, Luo Xin.

The incident was recorded in the 89th minute of the 1-1 draw between Shandong and Henan on Sunday.

In addition to the three-match ban, he was fined 30,000 Yuan (about $4,644 or about N2.5 million), according to a statement released by the Chinese Football Association on Friday.

The former Eendracht Brugge player’s misdemeanour “could bring about adverse social impact”, the statement wrote.

Xinhua/NAN.