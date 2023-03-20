PlateauDecides2023: PDP governorship candidate wins seven out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has won seven out of the 13 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda won the remaining six, INEC said on Sunday.

The results were as announced by the Returning Officer of the governorship election held on March 18, Prof. Idris Amadi, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Lafia.

The local governments won by the PDP candidate are Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, Langtang North, Langtang South and Mikang.

The APC candidate led in Shendam, Kanke, Pankshin, Kanam, Jos East and Wase local governments.

The details of the result indicated that in Mangu with 224,784 registered voters, accredited voters of 106,220, PDP got 77,279, APC polled 25,570, while Labour Party got 1,621; Barkin Ladi with total registered voters of 125, 311, accredited voters 55,678, PDP scored 32,119, APC 18,568 and LP 4,118.

In Riyom, the total registered voters were 81098 and accredited voters 34,034, PDP scored 18,647, APC 12,657, LP 1,878; in Bassa, total registered voters 157,009, accredited voters 59,018, PDP got 29,135, APC 25788 and LP 2581.

The result shows that in Langtang North, the total registered voters 136,108 accredited voters 56,534, PDP scored 27826, APC 20,756 and LP 6575, while in Langtang South, the total registered voters is 72,956, accredited voters 31,039, PDP got 16,104, APC 12437 and LP 846.

In Mikang with total registered voters of 63, 790, accredited voters 23, 774, PDP scored 12, 027, while APC got 10, 691 and LP 672.

The result from Shendam with total registered voters of 178, 914 accredited voters 55,735, APC got 30,815, PDP 17,733 and LP 5,169 and in Kanke with total registered voters 102,567 accredited voters 43,366 APC polled 35,436, PDP 6,870 and LP 633.

In Pankshin with total registered voters 101,264 accredited voters 59,721 APC got 28,827, PDP 15,957 and LP 7,949.

In Kanam with total registered voters of 164,29, accredited voters 79,379, APC scored 48,710, PDP 28,706 and LP 1,171.

The result further indicated that in Jos East with accredited voters 23,121, APC scored 11,852, PDP got 7,238 and LP 1,347, while in Wase with total registered voters 168,415 and accredited voters 64,002, APC polled 35,001, PDP 26,557 and LP 269.

The results from Jos South, Jos North, Quan Pan and Bokkos local governments have yet to announced.