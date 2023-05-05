Plateau workers threaten strike action over salary arrears, others

Workers in Plateau State under the aegis of the Joint National Public Service have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over non-payment of their salary arrears and other demands.

Chairman of the workers’ council, Titus Malau, said this on Thursday at a news conference in Jos, the state capital.

The Chairman explained that the workers were being owed three months salaries, insisting that the state government was not concerned about the welfare of its workers.

Malau listed other demands to include lack of promotions, non-implementation of existing salary structure and third party deductions, among others.

He said the workers had earlier given government a seven-day ultimatum, which expired on May 3, and regretted that government had failed to respond.

He said: “In line with our seven days ultimatum, which expired on May 3, the leadership of the joint council has made frantic efforts to avert an industrial upheaval by meeting with government to reach an amicable resolution on two occasions.

“On May 3 and May 4, we met with the government, but it was unable to address the vexed issues.

“In our last sitting, the representative of government appealed that we grant them an extension of two weeks within which our demands will be met.

“But the leadership of the council met and considered the extension of four days, from Friday, May 5 to Wednesday, May 10 to enable government address these pressing issues.

“If by May 10 the situation remains unchanged, we will be left with no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike action to press for our demands.”

Malau called on the workers to exercise patience and remain resolute while awaiting government’s response to the ultimatum.