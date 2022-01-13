Plateau varsity workers say strike continues over entitlements

Plateau State University workers on the the aegis of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) say they will to remain on strike until their earned allowances and other entitlements are paid.

It would be recalled that the workers had, on Dec. 21, 2021, embarked on a total and indefinite strike to register their displeasure on a range of issues.

Some of the issues include the failure of the state government to pay arrears of earned allowances and minimum wage owed members, among other entitlements

A statement jointly signed by SSANU Chairman, Rimdap Timnan and Secretary, Fom Dakwak, that they have reviewed the strike.

The officials said that the union had yet to discuss or resolve any of the issues that compelled them to embark on strike.

“As long as our legitimate and hard-earned allowances are not paid, our indefinite strike action which commenced Dec. 21 will not be suspended.

“It is disheartening to note that the state government has not not address our issues but has not also engage the union in dialogue with a view to resolving them.

“We discovered that government is hell bent on ensuring that PLASU senior staff are denied their legitimate wages.

“SSANU Plateau State University, arising from its emergency meeting held on Jan. 13 in Jos, resolved to keep the public abreast of happenings culminated into its industrial action and the disposition of government.

“We wish to call upon well-meaning people of Plateau and members of the Northern Governors’ Forum (of which our governor is chairman) to prevail on Gov. Lalong to honour the agreement.

“He should set a good example for members of the Northern Governors’ Forum by paying our hard-earned arrears of earned allowances, just as many of his counterparts have done,” they said.