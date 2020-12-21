The Vice Chancellor, Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Yohana Izam, has expressed deep shock over the demise of Prof. Habu Galadima, the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau.

In a press release on Monday, signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, John Agam, Izam described Galadima’s death as “a rude shock and a devastating blow” to the academic community.

Galadima died early on Sunday morning, December 20, during a brief illness.

“Prof. Galadima was a true comrade-at-arms and a rallying point for Nigeria and particularly middle belt scholars,” the PLASU VC said.

He recalled that only recently Galadima accepted to be the guest lecturer at the combined third, fourth and fifth convocation of PLASU where he was expected to share his wealth of experience on the role of education in nation building.

While condoling the immediate family, NIPSS community and indeed the entire nation over the irreplaceable loss, Izam prayed God to repose Galadima’s soul.