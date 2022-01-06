Plateau varsity NASU resumes strike over unpaid allowances

The Non-academic Staff Union (NASU), Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, on Thursday declared resumption of its suspended strike over alleged unpaid allowances.

The union took the stand in a letter addressed to Gov. Simon Lalong and signed by Jok Rwang-Pam and Mary Nansel- Gbakle, union’s Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The letter accused the government and the university management of deliberately reneging on a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) entered with them on Feb. 12, 2021.

NAN reports that NASU had on Oct. 19, 2019 suspended an industrial action it embarked upon in July 2019 before signing the MoA with the state government on Feb. 12, 2021

“We the above-mentioned union suspended our industrial action in October 2019 with the intervention of the NLC Plateau State.

“Plateau State governor, Dr Simon Lalong, constituted a high powered committee to negotiate and address the issues raised by different unions of PLASU and on Feb. 12, 2021, we entered into an agreement.

“Unfortunately, this agreement was not implemented, which compelled us into writing a complaint letter dated Nov. 24, 2021 to the Governing Council of the University,” the union said.

NASU also decried what it described as the nonchalant attitude of the management of the university.

It alleged that the management refused to give the union attention after writing several letter seeking audience, saying the last of such letters was on Jan. 3.

The union said its Congress therefore on Jan. 5 resolved for embark on `indefinite, complete and total strike until all issues are resolved’.

According to the union, the strike will only be called off when their demands have been met.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workers are asking for increased subvention for university to enhance teaching and learning.

The union is also demanding full implementation of the new national minimum wage and payment of arrears as well as payment of Earned Allowances owed its members over the years.