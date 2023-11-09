Plateau varsity lecturers declare indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos branch, has declared an indefinite strike over what it describes as inadequate capital project by the state government.

The lecturers are demanding provision of additional hostel accommodation, completion of road network on campus and provision of staff quarters.

The strike was announced in a statement on Thursday signed by the ASUU Chairman, Comrade Hassan Monday Zitta, and the Secretary, Comrade Deme Samson Bitrus.

Other issues raised were completion of parameter fencing of the university and ensuring a functional training policy with budgetary allocation for the training of scholars.

The statement said the strike action also followed the report of the union’s national executive council visitation team during which it was established that the state government had failed to implement the second agreement signed in 2022 with the union.

It therefore said the union’s national President had granted the branch’s request to resume its suspended strike.

The union also demanded provision of a functional police outpost in the university’s host community, deployment armed civil defence corps operatives, payment of outstanding earned academic allowances and other issues affecting productivity in the university.

It said if the issues raised were addressed by the university management and the state government, they would call off the strike action and resume normal academic activities.

According to the statement, the branch held its congress meeting on Thursday and declared the strike which it said would be comprehensive and indefinite until all the issues in contention were resolved.