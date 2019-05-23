The management of Plateau United FC of Jos on Thursday condoled with the management of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, over the death of their Head Coach, Solomon Ogbeide.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogbeide slumped and died on Monday.

Pius Henwan, the General Manager of the club, in a statement in Jos, described the sudden demise of the soccer manager as “a rude shock”.

He said that the demise of the coach was a huge loss to Lobi Stars FC and the entire Nigerian football family.

Henwan described the late coach as one of the few old hands in the game of football whose experience would be missed by the younger generation.

The General Manager urged Ogbeide’s family and the management of Lobi Stars FC to accept the incident as God’s will, urging them to accept the loss in good faith.

NAN reports that the late coach, who joined the services of Lobi Stars FC three seasons ago, had handled many other soccer outfits including Sunshine Stars FC of Bayelsa and Sharks of Port Harcourt.