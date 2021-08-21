Plateau Unrest: Kogi evacuates stranded students

Following the recent attacks and unrest in Plateau State, the Kogi State Government has successfully evacuated its indigenes studying at the University of Jos and other institutions in the State.

Muhammed Onogwu, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to Onogwu, the students were evacuated from Plateau State following the immediate directives from Bello and were escorted with security personnel.

The state evacuated students from other states like Ebonyi, Benue, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

The statement said: “Following the recent attacks in Plateau State, particularly in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and the closing down of the University of Jos by the school management.

“Kogi State Students studying in the University and other higher institutions in Plateau State have been successfully evacuated by the state government.

“The students returned in buses with heavy security escorts provided by the State Government on Friday.

“This was as a result of the directive of Governor Yahaya Bello mandating that everything necessary must be done to return the students safely back home.

“While describing the event on the Plateau as unfortunate, the governor assured the students of their quick return to school, noting that the authority in Plateau State was on top of the situation to restore law and order in the state.

“The Governor praised the students for their orderly conduct and patience during the unfortunate incident.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that chaos started in Plateau State after some travellers were killed in the Rukuba axis of the State while on transit from Bauchi State to Ondo State on August 14.