Plateau University speaks on reported plan by NUC to shut down institution

The Management of the Plateau University, Bokkos has denied allegations making the rounds that the National Universities Commission was planning to shut down the institution.

Yakubu Ayuba, Registrar of the University, spoke on the reported plan to shut the school in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the All Progressives Congress in a statement by Shittu Bamaiyi, its acting Publicity Secretary in Plateau State, alleged that the NUC had concluded plans to close down the university.

Bamaiyi, in the statement, further alleged that the NUC had taken the decision to withdraw the certificate of recognition and accreditation to the institution over what he described as the state government’s meddlesomeness in the management of the university.

But the Registrar insisted that such an allegation was not only false and misleading, but mischievous, particularly that it was coming from a political party that has no business in the management of a university.

He said: “The attention of the Management of Plateau University, Bokkos, has been drawn to a press release by a political party and a letter purported to be written by the NUC to the Visitor to the university circulating on some media platforms.

“This action is capable of causing anxiety and shaking the confidence of students, staff, parents and prospective students; therefore, management wishes to clarify.

“That Plateau university is a citadel of knowledge and the legacy of Plateau people should not be dragged into any political contestation, especially those that have no bearing on the university’s academic activities.

“That since the suspension of industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution, following engagement with the government which made available funds to settle the demands of the union, the revised Academic Calendar has been running smoothly, with lectures for the semester concluded and examinations commencing on April 15, 2024.

“Admissions have since been concluded into the existing and new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes approved by the NUC, and the so-called allegation is false and misleading.”

Ayuba further explained that the management of the university did not sack any staff, including those recently employed into the newly created departments.

The Registrar, who said that the university was growing stronger with a current population of over 10,000 students, added that the government would not do anything that could jeopardise the future of the students.

He said: “Management wishes to assure our students, parents, staff, stakeholders, potential students and the general public that there are no concerns in the relationship between the NUC and the university.

“Therefore, fears of the withdrawal of the university’s operating licence as insinuated by a group has no basis.”