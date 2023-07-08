Plateau University, Bokkos, received N1.2 billion intervention from TETFund

828 828

The Plateau University, Bokkos, has confirmed that it has received the sum of N1.2 billion intervention from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Benard Matur, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday in Bokkos.

The VC said “the grant is the normal and zonal intervention for 2023.

”We are indeed grateful to TETFund for granting us more than N1.2 billion as normal and zonal intervention for 2023 allocation.

”The fund is being used to construct a 1,000 capacity female hostel and develop the Information Communication Technology (ICT) unit”.

Matur added that 64 academic and non academic staff of the University were currently on scholarship within and outside the country funded by TETFund.

The Vice-Chancellor added that 25 new academic programmes were introduced in the institution in addition to the 17 existing ones.

He explained that the newly introduced programmes would be at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

”We have also concluded plans for the take-off our School of Business Studies with more than two dozens programmes at the diploma, postgraduate, masters and doctorate levels,”he said.

Matur promised to promote quality academic standards in the university, adding that such a move would enable its graduates to compete favourably in the wider society.

He thanked the state government for its commitment toward the growth and development of the university