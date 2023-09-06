Plateau United vows cordial working relationship with NFF Normalisation Committee

Plateau United Football Club of Jos has pledged to work closely with the Plateau State Football Association Normalisation Committee set up by the Nigerian Football Federation.

Club General Manager, Hosea Mutla, made the promise when he led management of the club on a courtesy visit to the Normalisation Committee Chairman, Yakal Buba, on Wednesday in Jos.

Mutla said the leadership of the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League champions’ visit was to congratulate the committee on the assignment.

He said: “Since the PSFA is the owner of football on the Plateau, we are here to congratulate you and to let you know that we will work with you.

“We are also here to officially notify you that our 2023/2024 NPFL Season will kick off on Saturday in Ibadan, with our first match against Shooting Stars Sports Club.

“I am certain Plateau United will enjoy massive support from the FA and we want to inform you about the turnaround at the Zaria Road Stadium as the team prepares for the upcoming season.”

The General Manager called on the PSFA to work with the club in the area of ticketing to avoid the experience during the last season.

He assured the committee that the club would do its best to ensure that the team and its supporters conducted their activities according to the laid down rules.

Buba, in his remarks, thanked the Plateau United management for the visit and assured them of the PSFA’s support.

He said: “Football on the Plateau is taking a new shape and the FA will do everything possible to make sure Plateau United succeeds.

“United is the pride of the state and the committee is ready to work with the team for the good of our teeming football lovers.”

The Chairman informed the club management that a committee, headed by Abubakar Maigoro, had been set up to help Plateau United in the area of ticketing.

He further said that Prof. Ishaya Pam, a member of the normalisation committee, would handle the responsibility of travelling with the team during its away matches.