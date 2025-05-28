Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have neutralised three suspected bandits in Teng and Kayarda communities of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, recovering weapons in the process.
Major Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital.
Zhakom said that the troops ambushed the suspected bandits on Tuesday morning, following an intelligence report over planned attacks on some communities in the state.
He explained that the troops also recovered some weapons during the operation.
He said: “This morning, some armed militia heading to attack some villages on the Plateau were ambushed and neutralised by troops of OPSH.
“This followed credible intelligence on plans by bandits to attack Teng and Kayarda villages in Qua’an Pan LGA.
Also Read
- Plateau: Troops neutralise three suspected bandits, recover weapons
- MRA calls for effective implementation of FOI Act on its 14th anniversary
- Three confirmed dead, six injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway crash
- NSF Day 10: Delta cruising to victory with 226 medals
- Children’s day: Wema Bank boss gifts salary to winner of one-day MD/CEO initiative
“During the operation, troops in ambush positions, made contact and neutralised three bandits while others fled in the process.
“Troops further recovered four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and 56 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition from the suspects.”
The media officer said that troops had intensified efforts to arrest other members of the criminal group who are still at large.