Plateau: Troops neutralise three suspected bandits, recover weapons

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have neutralised three suspected bandits in Teng and Kayarda communities of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, recovering weapons in the process.

Major Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital.

Zhakom said that the troops ambushed the suspected bandits on Tuesday morning, following an intelligence report over planned attacks on some communities in the state.

He explained that the troops also recovered some weapons during the operation.

He said: “This morning, some armed militia heading to attack some villages on the Plateau were ambushed and neutralised by troops of OPSH.

“This followed credible intelligence on plans by bandits to attack Teng and Kayarda villages in Qua’an Pan LGA.

“During the operation, troops in ambush positions, made contact and neutralised three bandits while others fled in the process.

“Troops further recovered four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and 56 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition from the suspects.”

The media officer said that troops had intensified efforts to arrest other members of the criminal group who are still at large.

