Plateau transport service manager killed in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Francis Alonyenu, has confirmed the killing of the Manager of Plateau Rider Bus Station in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Alhaji Auwalu Aliyu, was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers, the CP said.

Alonyenu made the confirmation on Thursday in Yenagoa during an interactive session with newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the robbery occurred on Tuesday about 9pm near Bayelsa State House of Assembly Complex on Imgbi Road, Amarata, Yenagoa.

NAN gathered that the deceased was going home, after closing from work, when he was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers, who made away with his money.

The CP said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crime.

He gave the assurance that the family of the deceased would get justice soon.

Alonyenu said: “The manner he was killed is alien to Bayelsa.

“We have the suspicion that the deceased was trailed from Plateau to Bayelsa and killed, or his death is related to a group of criminal elements currently assembling at Ogbia Local Government Area.

“Our drone was able to capture the signatures of the vehicle that was used to carry out the operation.

“As I am speaking with you, the location of the vehicle is yet to be known, but we are sure we will get it soon because we have every detail of the car.

“We sympathise with the family of the deceased.

“We are sure they will get justice.

“And that will happen very soon.”