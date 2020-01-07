The Plateau Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammmed, says plans are underway to create three modern truck terminals in the state.

Mohammed, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Jos, said that the proposed terminals would be sited at the three major entrances into the state capital.

He said the terminals would be situated at Mararaba Jama, Zaria Road and Bauchi Road.

He further disclosed that the ministry was working with the Ministry of Lands and Survey to procure the lands for the construction of the terminals.

Mohammed added that the terminals would be of modern standard and it would have adequate security, logging and personal hygiene facilities among others.

He said that the proposed terminals when completed would aside providing a safe and better place for parking of articulated vehicles, would also help in decongesting the city and ensure free flow of traffic.

The commissioner revealed that the move would also provide employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the state and in turn increase the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

The commissioner gave assurance that the terminals would be functional by the first quarter of 2021.

Mohammed also explained that the ministry in collaboration with the various transports unions was working proactively to rid the state, particularly Jos and Bukuru metropolis off illegal motor parks.

According to him, people with ulterior motives usually use those unauthorised parks to perpetrate nefarious acts and causing security threats to the state.

He said that the state government through the ministry of transportation set to create new motor parks that would be registered and this would help in ensuring safety of passengers and other commuters.

The commissioner revealed that the ministry had already begun the process of identifying the unauthorised motor parks and assured that it would take necessary actions soon.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the indiscriminate parking of articulated vehicles had over time posed serious obstruction to free flow of traffic within the city.

Similarly, the practice poses huge accident risk for road users at night.