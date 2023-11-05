Plateau: Suspected gun manufacturers arrested by troops

Troops of Operation Safe Haven, a military taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau and environ, have arrested two suspected gun manufacturers at Vom in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Media Officer of OPSH, Captain James Oya, made this revelation at a news conference in Jos on Saturday.

Oya said troops of the taskforce uncovered the duo’s gun factory where they recovered newly-manufactured weapons.

He said: “Two individuals: Michael Dung (33) and Yusuf Pam (43), were apprehended and their weapons manufacturing factory dismantled.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects sell guns to customers in different parts of the country.

“Troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, three skeleton AK-47 rifles, one locally-made pistol, 11 rifle bodies, seven bridge block, and four magaz