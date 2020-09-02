Plateau State has continued to lead in the number of Coronavirus Disease infections in the country as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 239 new cases in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The health agency said 10 deaths were recorded in country.

It said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The public health agency noted that till date, 54,247 cases have been confirmed, 42,010 cases discharged and 1,023 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that the 239 new cases were reported from 15 states.

The NCDC said out of the 239 new cases, Plateau State continued to top the list with 116 infections, followed by FCT with 33.

Others were Lagos – 19, Ekiti – 12, Kaduna – 11, Ogun – 11, Ebonyi – 8, Benue – 7, Abia – 5, Delta – 5, Ondo – 4, Edo – 3, Imo – 2, Osun – 2 and Bauchi – 1.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to take responsibility.

It said: “Remember the actions you take determine how people around you will be affected by COVID-19.

“It is very important to exercise caution and take responsibility: wear a face mask in public, practices hand/respiratory hygiene and maintain physical distance.”