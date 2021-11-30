Plateau State House of Assembly member dies, APC mourns

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, Rufus Bature, has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Henry Longs, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Longs (APC/Pankshin South) died on Sunday during a brief illness.

Bature, in a condolence message by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, said that until his death, Longs was a vibrant, consummate and committed member of the ninth assembly.

The chairman stated that the late lawmaker served his constituents with passion and distinction.

He said: “His sudden death is a tragic and monumental loss, not only to his family but to the APC on which platform he contested and won convincingly the election into the House of Assembly.

“His value addition to the growth of democracy and constructive and invaluable contributions on the hallowed chamber of the house would be greatly missed by his colleagues and Plateau in general.

“The APC in the state joins his immediate family, friends, associates, his constituents, the honourable speaker and entire members of the House of Assembly and the Plateau State Government in mourning the passage of this legal luminary and parliamentarian of note.”

Bature urged the family to be comforted and take solace in the worthy legacies their deceased son, husband and father left on the sand of time.

He prayed to God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest.