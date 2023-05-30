Plateau State Governor appoints SSG, Attorney General

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved the appointment of Samuel Jatau as Secretary to the State Government.

The Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Governor, Moses Nwan, on Monday announced this in a statement.

Jatau is a retired Director in the Plateau State Civil Service.

He was also a governorship aspirant in 2019.

Nwan added: “He also appointed Philemon Dafi as Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice designate.

“The governor similarly approved the appointment of Mr Moses Nwan, formerly his special assistant on special duties, as his Executive Private Secretary.

“The appointments are to take effect immediately.”