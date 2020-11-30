Malam Halilu Pai, Independent National Electoral Commission, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Plateau, says Nigerians will view Plateau South senatorial by-election results online.

Pai disclosed this on Monday at a stakeholders meeting held in Shendam as part of preparations for the election slated for December 5.

He told the stakeholders that the commission had approved the introduction of result viewing as a new step to further strengthen its election management process.

He stated that the initiative by the umpire to upload the results from polling units was to enhance transparency of the system.

“INEC RESULT VIEWING (iReV) is a dedicated Public Portal that will enable Nigerians to view polling unit results real time as the voting ends on election day using the Z-pad.

“Those interested in viewing the result are advised to click on “Create new Account.

“Fill in your details in the form provided and click on “Sign in” Provide your State of Origin and click on “Continue. An account activation e-mail is sent to the email address provided in the form.

“Check your e-mail and correctly copy out the activation code which will be entered into the text box provided on the portal. Click “Activate”.

“This logs you into the portal and you can select the election whose Polling Unit (PU) results you are interested in viewing. You can use the filter buttons to make the search easier.

“Please remember to log out of the portal after use,” the REC advised.

He appealed to the public to make judicious use of the facility, saying he looked forward to continuously working with stakeholders to improve the quality of electoral services in the country.

He also told the stakeholders that all vehicles conveying sensitive materials to the areas had tracking devices on them.

According to Pai, the idea is to avoid diversion of the materials to areas other than the intended ones.

He also announced that movement of the sensitive materials from Central Bank of Nigeria, Jos, to the six local government areas in the zone, would take place on December 3.

Prof. Sam Egwu, the REC in Niger, who is in the state to support his Plateau counterpart, advised the stakeholders to support INEC to conduct a free and fair election.

Egwu also appealed to politicians to give peace a chance and allow the people’s will to prevail.

“Allowing citizens to vote and to run for political office is the highest duty in any country and I want to plead with all of us, political parties, security agencies and individuals to allow the people of this senatorial district to exercise their right to vote.

“That is the most important right that nobody is allowed to take away. I wish to appeal to political parties and candidates not to resort to self-help because this election will be transparent,” he said.