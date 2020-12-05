Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, says women will make history in the Plateau South Senatorial by-election, if the All Progressives Congress candidate, Prof. Nora Daduut wins in the poll.

Tallen stated this on Saturday while interacting with journalists after casting her vote in Shendam.

She called on the people of Plateau south, particularly women, to come out en masse and cast their votes.

“By the grace of God, the election is very special and unique, and with what I have seen on the ground, history will be made.

“This is the first time in the history of Plateau that this zone is presenting a female senatorial candidate.

“By the grace of God, what I have seen on ground, I am convinced that Dadut will emerge victorious.

“We will break that jinx and prove to the world that women can do it.

“The victory in this election will determine success of other elections and prove to the world that women are ready to work and support one another,” she said.

The minister advised those that were contesting to accept the result as the will of God and the verdict of the people.

According to her, the winner should embrace the loser and they should work together.

She, however, described the turnout as not too impressive but expressed optimism that many people would exercise their franchise.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the by-election is to elect a replacement of late Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who died in February.

Apart from APC’s Daduut, the Peoples Democratic Party and eight other parties also contested the seat.

George Daika is the flag bearer of the PDP.