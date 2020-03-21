Plateau SEMA assesses burnt Catholic Church parish house

The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency on Saturday conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Shendam Parish House that had been gutted by fire.

The agency’s Director of Search and Rescue, Juni Bala, said the personnel were in Shendam to assess the level of damage caused by the inferno.

Bala said: “We received the news of this disaster and we quickly mobilised to be here to see the level of damage.

“We have seen the level of destruction caused by the inferno.

“However, thank God that no life was lost and nobody was injured.

“We will report back to government for assistance and we appeal to well meaning individuals to also assist.”

Rev Fr. Joseph Ahmadu, the Cathedral Administrator, Sacred Heart Cathedral, told the team that the fire started at about 7am on Thursday from an electric spark.

Ahmadu said it took the intervention of neighbours and the Fire Service to extinguish the fire.

“Everything in the room, including mattresses, chairs, books, clothes room, were burnt,” he said.

He disclosed that the house was built in 1991 and that since then, it had not received major renovation.