Plateau says curfew not reviewed, urges residents to ignore rumour

The Plateau Government says the curfew imposed on Jos South, Bassa and Jos North local government areas of the state has not been reviewed, contrary to rumours being circulated.

The government, therefore, warned residents of the state to ignore such rumours.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dan Manjang, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Manjang said that members of the public should note that the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government areas remained in force.

He said that for the avoidance of doubt, the curfew for Jos North local government area is for 24 hours, while that of Bassa and Jos South local government areas is from 6 p.m.to 6 a.m.

‘’Members of the public are advised to disregard any rumour of review of the current curfew,” he said.

He said when Government reached any decision on the curfew, such decision would be promptly conveyed to the residents.

The commissioner, however, said that the government appreciated the citizens of the affected areas for their cooperation and understanding.

He assured that the government was working with all stakeholders to ensure that things returned to normal as soon as possible.