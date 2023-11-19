Plateau residents reject Appeal Court judgment sacking Gov. Mutfwang

Residents of Jos, the capital of Plateau, have rejected the judgement of the Court of Appeal that sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The residents called for the review of all the judgements delivered by the Court of Appeal on Plateau elections.

They made the call during a peaceful protest on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the appellate court on Sunday set aside the judgement of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Mutfwang as governor of the state.

It declared Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress winner of the governorship election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a fresh certificate of return to him.

But the residents described the judgement on the governorship polls and other judgments of the appeal court on Plateau elections as a clear ”injustice.”

Philemon Jangkam, the youth leader of Angwan Rukuba Junction, called on the National Judicial Council to review all the judgments on Plateau elections.

“We started noticing the injustice from the court of appeal judgments that sacked Isaac Kwallu, Sen. Simon Mwadkon, Rep Dachung Bagos and other lawmakers.

“We the youth of this community are not happy and we will not accept this judgment.

“We will continue to protest until this judgment and the ones that sacked our national assembly members are reviewed,” he said.

On his part, Samson Iliya described the judgment as a deliberate subversion of the people’s will, adding that the peaceful protest was to express their displeasure with the judiciary.

”We are out here to express our displeasure over the appeal court judgments on Plateau elections.

”We call on the NJC to review all the judgments so as to redeem the sinking image of the judiciary.

”We massively voted for the governor and the sacked lawmakers; they are the choices of the majority of Plateau people and we will not allow the judiciary to decide who should lead us,” he said.

Pankyes Yanksat, another youth from Gyero Junction, advised Mutfwang to immediately challenge the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Yanksat, who expressed optimism that Mutfwang’s mandate would be restored, called on the judges of the apex court to keep emotions aside and go by the merits of the matter.

NAN reports that protesters were later dispersed by security personnel.