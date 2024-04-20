Plateau: Police release casualty figures in latest gunmen attack

The Plateau State Police Command has said gunmen attacked and killed 13 persons in some communities of Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state.

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Jos, the state capital.

Alabo said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Emmanuel Adesina, who visited Bokkos, condoled with the families of the deceased persons.

He said: “The command wants to inform you that in the recent attack in Mangu, 11 people lost their lives, and three others injured in Bokkos.

“The commissioner wants the people of Plateau to know that all hands are on deck to make sure that this menace is nipped in the bud.

“He has already made deployment to those general areas and he has gone to see things for himself.

“He has also been briefed on the previous security arrangement and what he needs to do at this particular point in time.”

Alabo also said that the command worked with other security agencies toward ensuring that insecurity in all parts of the state was nipped in the bud.