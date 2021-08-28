Plateau PDP resolves differences, fixes date for ward congress

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party says it has resolved its differences and will conduct its ward congress on September 11.

Emmanuel Goar, Spokesperson of the Senator Tunde Ogbeha-led State Caretaker Committee, made the disclosure in Jos after the party’s caucus meeting.

Goar said: “We want to say with all sense of happiness and thanks to God that we held a successful meeting and a lot of issues have been resolved.

“PDP is now one on the Plateau.

“We have deliberated on a lot of issues including the congresses that would be held in the next few weeks.”

Laven Ubandoma, Chairman Langtang North Local Government and Member of Plateau State PDP Caucus, said there was no faction in the party again.

Ubandoma said: “We are now speaking with one voice and you can see that all the elders and party leaders attended the meeting.

“With the resolutions, our Ward congress would hold on September 11, local government congress on September 16, while the state congress will take place on the 25th of September.

“By the grace of God the congresses would be a family affair because we have all realised that we need to work together.

“We will remain united and regain power in the state come 2023.”

Sarah Ochekpe, former Minister of Water Resources, said the party was grateful to the national leadership of the PDP for setting up the caretaker committee.

Ochekpe said Ogbeha’s committee did a good job, adding that forgiveness was offered and received during the meeting and the party was starting on a new footing.

Elder Bagudu Hirse, another former Minister, said whoever thought that PDP would not resolve its differences would be disappointed.

Hirse said the resolution became imperative because a house divided against itself could not stand.